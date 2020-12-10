FORLANI, Victor

FORLANI, S.M., Bro. Victor Michael



Bro. Victor Michael Forlani, S.M., died December 2, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Bro. Forlani was 77 years old and a professed member of the Society of Mary for 58 years.



Bro. Forlani was born May 31, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to his parents, Michael L. and Sabina (Rossi) Forlani. He is survived by his siblings: Donald J. (Gail) Forlani, Loretta (Paul) Martineau and Michael Forlani, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Bro. Forlani graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland and made first vows as a Marianist in 1962. He received a B.S. in Business from University of Dayton in 1965, a MS in Business from Syracuse University, and an MBA from University of Pittsburgh in 1989. Bro. Forlani taught and was an administrator at four Marianist high schools. He was president of Bergamo Center and was a lecturer at University of Dayton School of Business from 1995 until his retirement in 2016. In 2011, the Cathedral Latin Alumni Association named Bro. Forlani as the Alumni of the Year.



Services: Due to the high rate of COVID-19 infection and its impact on the Marianist Brothers, we regret that services will be Private. Please join the Live-Streaming of the Mass of



Christian Burial for Bro. Victor at 2:00pm, Saturday, Dec. 12. Go to qac-ohio.org and click on the large blue "Live Streaming QAC Masses" button, then look for the funeral Mass. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

