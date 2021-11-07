FORNSHELL, Phyllis



October 11, 1942-



November 4, 2021



It is with great sadness that our family announce the passing of our beloved Phyllis Jean (Helton) Fornshell, age 79, who will now be reunited with her mom and dad, Bill and Helen Helton. She went to her eternal resting place on November 4th, 2021 after complications from congestive heart failure.



At the time, she was surrounded by family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), great-grandmother, sister-in-law and much loved friend to many.



Phyllis is survived by her dear husband of 57 years John and two sons, Todd (Kim) and Bryan (Nicole) along with seven grandchildren, Ashley, Brice (Erika), Brady (Robyn), Brock, Courtney, Brooklyn, Lauren and one great-grand child,



Gentry. Also, survived by Jack Kennedy Sr, Jack Kennedy Jr, Candy Kennedy Swift.



She was known for her chic sense of style and abundant sense of humor. While her love for her growing family was of the utmost importance. She will always be their biggest cheerleader, ever watching over them from heaven.



A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held on November 18th, 2021 at 11 AM at the Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E Linden Ave, Miamisburg, Ohio, 45342.

