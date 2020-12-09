FORSTER, Wanda Lee



Wanda Lee Forster, age 78, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020, at Willow Knoll nursing home. She was born to the late Marvin and Lucille White on October 11, 1942, in Georgetown Ohio.



She graduated from Middletown High School in 1960. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Throughout her career she worked at Sorg Paper, Middletown Paperboard, Magnode, and sold real estate.



Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Forster; her son Donald Forster; two brothers, Donald and Kenneth White; and two sisters Kaye Burton and Vicki Ostrander.



Wanda is survived by one granddaughter Shannon Forster; one grandson Max Forster; two brothers Bob (wife Ollie White) of Russellville and Marty White of Sardinia; two sisters Debi King of Lexington, and Sue Ellen and Larry Ray of Georgetown; several nieces and nephews.



Wanda was a kind and gentle soul and loved by many. She will be missed every day and be forever in our hearts.



A graveside service is planned at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, December 19th at 2:00 pm.

