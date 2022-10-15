FORSTHOEFEL, Marjorie Jane



Age 70, of Kettering, passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at home. She was born on October 2, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Wendell and Geraldine Lawrence. Marjorie is survived by her beloved husband, Bill Forsthoefel; three sons, Andrew (Sara) Forsthoefel, Steven Forsthoefel, and Timothy (Rachael) Forsthoefel; six grandchildren, Jackson, Roslyn, Luke, Zyla, Skylar and Tayslie; two brothers, Paul (Patty) Lawrence and Fred (Jan) Lawrence. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Marjorie loved to travel with her family and friends. She enjoyed golfing and will be deeply missed by her extended family at Sugar Valley Golf Club. The most important thing to Marjorie was her family and her beloved cats, Ralph Pierre and Callie Mae. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society online at http://www.donate3.cancer.org. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00-noon on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish, 3033 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, OH 45429. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

