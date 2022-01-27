FORTE', Cherryl Ann



Passed away in her home in Oxford, Ohio, on January 22, 2022, at age 73, surrounded by her family. She was born to Hugh and Leda Beth (Ewing) Wilhoyte in Oklahoma City in 1948, and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from



Oklahoma State. She succeeded in international sales with Coleman/Sierra Mfg., and with her husband, Toby, built and operated thriving businesses in high end cattle breeding (Wild Oak Farms in Arkansas); cell site acquisition (in sixteen states over ten years); and bed and breakfast operations (Sycamore Farms Country Inn in Oxford). Cherryl never met a stranger. She and Toby lived her last 8 years on legacy property in her family for over 100 years. She is survived by husband Toby, daughter Lisa Marceaux (Tim Simpson), grandchildren Andrea Sprott (Nick) and Brannon Edgar (Tatiana), great-grandchildren Aiden Erickson, Ashton Sprott and Abigail



Edgar and brother-in-law Robin Forte' (Christy). The family



also wishes to thank the Krause family (Nathan and Stacie, Lauren, Leah, Lexi and Lacey) for their love and support.

