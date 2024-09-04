Fortman, Margaret

Fortman (Murray), Margaret L. "Margie"



Margie Fortman, age 81 of Beavercreek Ohio passed away peacefully in her home Friday August 30. She was born March 12, 1943 in Piqua Ohio to Emmett and Alma Murray.



Margie was a longtime member of St Helen Catholic Church, where she was a member of Alter Rosary Society, booth co-chairman of various children's booths at the parish festival, and one of the original organizers of The infant Jesus Shower. She loved taking walks around the neighborhood and chatting with everyone. Margie also loved traveling and has been to all 50 states and over a dozen countries. She was a graduate of Piqua Catholic High School, Good Samaritan Nursing program and one of the original staff of Dayton Childrens Hospital.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, Emmett and Alma Murray. She is survived by her husband of 55 years John Fortman, her sons Tom Fortman, Tim Fortman and Mary, grandsons Troy, Dalton, Nathan and great-granddaughter Teagan, her brother Ed Murray and Judy as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral mass will be held at St Helen Church Thursday, September 5th at 11am with a luncheon to follow.



Any donations should be made to Elizabeth's New Life Center or Childrens Hospital both in Dayton Ohio.



