FOSTER, Cora Jean



Age 80, of Middletown, OH, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 22, 1942, in Hinton, WV, to the late Samuel and Grace Cox (Williams). Cora later married her lifelong love, Gary Foster, on January 23, 1960, in Middletown, OH, and began raising a family. She worked as a nurse's aide for two years, retiring in 1995. Cora enjoyed doing puzzles and collecting Thomas Kincaid works of art, but most of all she loved to shop! Family and friends will remember her for her love of shopping, especially on QVC. She also had a great love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; always making time for them regardless of what was going on. Cora is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Gary Foster; children, Teresa (Teddy) Kirby, Gary (Jenny) Foster, Jr., and Connie Foster; siblings, Rhonda Tincher, Daryl Cox, Virginia Deaton, Anna Jewell, Karen Lewis, Wanda Barrentine, Gary Cox, and David Cox; grandchildren, Amy (Derek) Baker, Mindy (Peter) Hudson, Gary Foster III, Matt (Hillary) Foster, Tyler (Jordan) Foster, and Brianna (Noah) Foster; and great-grandchildren, Rylan, Derek, Audrey, Lauren, Maleigha, Dominic, Royce, Hunter, Chase, Colt, Alyssa, Riley, Mason, Olivia, Emily, Kendall, Alaina, Megan, Abby, and David. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Freda Bennett, Wayne Cox, Samuel Cox, and Lenora Lovelace. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. Her funeral service will be on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. also at the church, with Pastor Ken Henderson, officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery, Hamilton, OH. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church, in honor of Cora. For additional information and to view Cora's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



