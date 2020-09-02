FOSTER, Darrell Wayne Age 78, passed away August 29, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Robert S. and Mildred C. (Suver) Foster. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed everything farm. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1960. Darrell retired from Navistar in 2003 with over 35 years of service. He was a volunteer for both Pike and German Township fire departments. He participated in the Buckeye Allis Club. Darrell never met a stranger, for if he met you once, you were his friend. He loved helping people, especially those associated with the church. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 17 years, Nova Marshall Foster; son, Wayne S. (Lori) Foster; daughter, Gwen E. (Don) Stevens; three grandchildren, Chelsea (Kevin) Lauck, Christopher (Liz) Stevens and Ashley Stevens; great-grandchild, Wyatt Lauck; brother, Lee (Dawn) Foster; sister, Donna (Rick) Rust; step-son, Roger (Meghann) Marshall; step-daughter, Michelle (Roy) Fenner; step-grandchildren, Roger, Brandon, Shaun and Brett Fenner and Zoey Marshall; step-great grandchildren, Tessa and Tatum Fenner; brothers-in-law, Rod (Ellen) Parker, Ernie Parker and Dave (Carol) Parker; sisters-in-law, Mable (Max) Dawson and Mary Zimmer; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta (Grube) Foster; and step-grandson, Marshall Fenner. Darrell faithfully attended Liberty Baptist Temple in Springfield and was a member of the Clark County Farm Bureau. Viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 12p.m.-2p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 2p.m. Pastor Kermit Rowe will be officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrenceville Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



