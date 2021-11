FOSTER, Hazel Lee



Age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family members. She was born August 7, 1946, in Morton, MS, the daughter of James and Cora L. Ficklin. She served alongside her



husband, Pastor Charles Foster, at Grace Outreach Fellowship for over 31 years. They were married 54 years.



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Mr. Charles Foster; 4 daughters, Michelle, Charlene, Coretta and Priscilla; 1 sister, Ree Ethel Boyd; 8 grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews; and friends.



Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, OH. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in the Dayton National Cemetery on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY FUNERAL HOME. www.kinleymemorialservices.com.