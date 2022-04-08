FOSTER, Jay C.



79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at the Ohio Masonic Community. He was born September 29, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Joe and



Wanda Wright Foster. Jay is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Getz Foster; his children: Kimberly and Chris Norman of Springfield, Ohio, and Michael and Lorie Foster of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren: Bailey and Jacob Norman and Ashley, Michael and Matthew Foster. He has one surviving cousin, Phyllis Kadel Buchy. He is preceded in death by his younger sister, Joy Foster Crinkey, and his parents, aunts, and uncles. Jay spent several years abroad with his parents, and attended the American School in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He graduated from North High School, Springfield, Ohio in 1960. Jay was employed by International Harvester for 40 years, 1963-2003. Upon retirement, Jay and Mary traveled all over the United States and visited many foreign countries. They finally settled in Venice, Florida, where they lived until October of 2020, when they moved back home to Ohio. Jay was a member of Anthony Lodge #455 and he and Mary resided at the Masonic Community. In addition to travel, Jay was an avid reader, and enjoyed fossil hunting, and fishing. A



Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, April 11th, 2022, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life service immediately following



officiated by Jay's brother-in-law, Pastor Ron Goodman of Wamego, Kansas. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



