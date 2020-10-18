FOSTER, Lena Marie Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 9, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1935, in Terrell, Texas, to Willie and Geneva Johnson. Lena was valedictorian of her class at Burnett High School. She was the owner of Lena's Mademoiselles Hair Fashions on Third Street for 45 years. She was preceded in death by Arthur L. Foster, her husband of fifty four years. Lena leaves to cherish her memory her son, Ricky (Althea) Foster of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Mia Kearney-Bagneris, Elizabeth Pasquier, Julian Foster, and Alexa Taylor; (8) great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Bullard; brother, Robert Glenn; brother-in-law, James Foster and sister-in-law, Rossie Foster; cousins, Betty Henderson, Sandra Collier, and Victor Robinson and a host of nieces and nephews. Private Services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Judes Children's Hospital.

