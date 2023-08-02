Foster, Mary

Foster (Getz), Mary C



Mary C. Foster, 79, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Ohio Masonic Community. She was born December 19, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of John and Ruth Tuttle Getz. Mary is survived by her children: Kimberly (Chris) Norman of Springfield, OH and Michael (Lorie) Foster of Libertyville, IL; grandchildren: Bailey & Jacob Norman and Ashley, Michael & Matthew Foster. She has two surviving sisters: Sylvia Sycamore of Eugene, OR and Barb (Ron) Goodman of Wamego, KS, her uncle, Richard Getz, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jay C. Foster, and her parents, aunts, and uncles. Mary graduated from Shawnee High School in 1962 and Ohio State University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. In addition to teaching, she pursued interests in the beauty and hospitality industries throughout her career. In 1994, Mary joined Tharaldson Hospitality Management as the General Manager of the Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Springfield and enjoyed 12 years with that company before retiring. Upon retirement, Mary and Jay travelled all over the United States and visited many foreign countries. They finally settled in Venice, Florida where they lived until October of 2020 when they moved back home to Ohio. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 4:00-5:00p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life service immediately following the visitation, officiated by Mary's brother-in-law, Pastor Ron Goodman. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral