Foster, Matthew David "Matt"



Matthew David Foster, 62, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on December 13th after a brief battle with cancer. Matthew was a decorated veteran who dedicated his career to service of his country through the Ohio Air National Guard.



Matthew is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Foster, his three sons, Ryan Foster (Justin Kyne), Eric Foster and Colin Foster, his beloved granddaughter, Bayleigh Wright, and many close family and friends.



A generous man and loving father, Matt dedicated his life to public service. After a 34 year career, he retired from the Ohio Air National Guard, but then chose to return to the Air Force as a private citizen, where he continued to serve until his passing.



At this time, the family is planning a private memorial, but it will be followed by a Celebration of Life for all who are interested in the coming spring. If. you would like information regarding this event once it has been scheduled, or wish to share condolences, please send them to Linda Foster at 9587 Warm Springs Ct. Centerville, Ohio 45458. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.





