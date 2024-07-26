Foster, Rickie Bernard



Rickie Bernard Foster age 74, born March 10, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio to Eddie and Rosa Lee Foster. Rickie peacefully transitioned on July 18, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton. He graduated from The Roosevelt High School class of 1969. He played on the varsity football team and was awarded all city throughout his high school career. He was well known for his athletic abilities as well as his infectious smile and fashion. Rickie started with Project Cure Inc. in the late 80's where he worked as an Outreach Worker to reduce to HIV/AIDS. Rickie was one of the first certified Community Health Advocates in the state of Ohio. He was proceeded in death by father Eddie Foster, mother Rosa Lee Foster, daughter, DaJuana Nacole Blackshear, sister, Gloria Jean, brothers Eddie Lee and Ronald, and sister in love Jennifer. Survivors include wife, Renee Foster, sister Patti Jo Foster, daughter Dionne Simmons; sons, Shane, Chaquille, Chaquiwone, and Shawn; grandsons, Dorian, Antwan, Charley IV, Shamar, Chaquille Jr., Chad, DeShawn; granddaughters, Anilah, Shanya, Maulashe, Sirenty, Cimyaa, Shawniqua, and Shawntell; sister-in-law Linda Foster; brother-in-law: Milton (Nicole) Gage. A special thank you to Hospice of Dayton. Family will greet friends from 9am -11am TODAY, July 26, 2024, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road. Funeral Service at 11am. Rickie will be laid to rest in Shiloh Park Cemetery.



