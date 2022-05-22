dayton-daily-news logo
FOSTER, Robert C. "Curt"

Age 81 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. He had served in the Army National Guard. Curt had worked at Globe Industries, later owned and operated Cameo

Machine for 10 years and most recently retired from Antique Auto Sheet Metal. He was a former member of the American Legion Post #707. Curt was also a former Sprint car racer and enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycles and was an avid

antique collector. He is survived by his children: Steven (Sally) Swayne, Gerald (Gerri) Swayne, James Swayne, Kimberly (James) Schaffranek, Annette (William) Doogan 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother: Donald (Cindy) Foster, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Beverly Ann (Weikert) Foster and parents: Robert and

Irma (Stubbs) Foster. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the

service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens near New Carlisle. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To view the

service for Curt and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

