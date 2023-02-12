X
FOSTER, Sarah

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FOSTER, Sarah M.

"Granny"

86, of Springfield, passed away February 7, 2023, in her home. She was born February 16, 1936, in Georgetown, KY, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Blythe) Wood. Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Billy Foster, Sr.; three children, Bill and Melissa Foster, Jr., Harold and Lisa "Our Guardian Angel" Foster and Michael Foster; nine grandchildren, Heather, Kelli, Tracy, Harold Jr., Christopher, Zan Mullett, Heather, Travis and Amber. She was preceded in death by two sons, Patrick Alan and Lawrence Gene and several brothers and sisters. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023, in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

