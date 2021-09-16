dayton-daily-news logo
FOSTER, Teresa

FOSTER,

Teresa Ann Nelms

Age 72, of Englewood, Ohio, departed life Monday, September 7, 2021, at her residence. Born April 11, 1949, in Dayton to the late Gussie Glenn and

Edward Long Sr. Graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1967. Retired from General Motors after 37 years. Funeral service will be held 11 am,

Friday, September 17 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Renard D. Allen Jr. officiating. Visitation 9 am-11 am. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment

Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Online condolences may be expressed at www.houseofwheat.com.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

