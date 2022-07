FOUTY, Larry Russell



Age 76, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. A visitation will be held Monday, August 1 from 5:00PM – 7:00PM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME IN CENTERVILLE, OHIO, with a funeral service on Tuesday, August 2 at 10:00AM at Living Hope Church. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with family please visit



www.routsong.com