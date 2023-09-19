Fowler, Cynthia



Cynthia L. Fowler, age 80, of Dayton passed away on September 11, 2023. She was born in Dayton on November 10, 1942 to the late Richard and Marguerite Zellers. In addition to her parents, Cynthia is preceded in death by her son, Darren Ratcliffe.



Cynthia is survived by her son, Duane Ratcliffe; grandchildren, Marissa Ratcliffe, Duane Ratcliffe, Matthew Ratcliffe, Shawnda Francis; great-grandchildren, Jack Francis, Lavoie Francis, Stevie Francis; sister, Wanda (Robert) Koerner; along with several other nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Graveside service to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor David Tackett to officiate.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com