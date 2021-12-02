dayton-daily-news logo
FOWLER, Marvin

FOWLER, Marvin B.

76, of New Carlisle, passed away November 27, 2021, in Springfield. He was born April 6, 1945, in Dayton to the late Calvin and Alta (Henry) Fowler. Marvin retired from Navistar and was a Marine Corps veteran having served in the Vietnam War. Marvin is survived by his wife Sharon L. (Fiste) Fowler of New Carlisle, a son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Jennifer Fowler of New Carlisle, two grandchildren, Jeremiah and

Isabella, and numerous friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Melody, two infant daughters Arlena and Sharlena and one infant grandson Marvin III. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service in Medway Cemetery. A visitation will be held 11:00 to 1:00 prior to the service Thursday in the funeral home.


