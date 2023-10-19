Fox, Bryan Thomas



Bryan Thomas Fox, 49, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 12, 2023. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 11, 1974. Bryan, fondly known by all that loved him as Bubba, worked as a telecommunication technician for KGP Logistics, Inc. for 22 years. He was a "road warrior, " living a life on the road with his job. He loved raging out with his heavy metal music & the guitar, loved family grill sessions & had a passion for filet mignon (barely medium rare). He was a movie buff & always throwing out funny quotes/lines he knew by heart. On the pool table, Bryan was a worthy opponent & played locally in many leagues over the years. "Uncle Bubba" adored his nieces & nephews, always showering them with laughter & the biggest & best of everything. He had a brilliant mind, an infectious, boisterous laugh & such unending love and loyalty to his Gip, his family and close friends. Bryan is survived by his mother, Ann (Holter) Munafo; father, Dr. Richard (Sandy) Fox; sisters, Jennifer (Tony) Fiorita & Tracy (Adam) Blanchard; nieces & nephews, Dominic & Mya Fiorita, Evan, Avery & Olivia Blanchard; good friends, Tony Davis & Ryan Alexander; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Richard "Rick" Munafo, and grandparents, Dates & Norma Fox and Roy & Pat Holter. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Casual attire is welcome and encouraged. Bryan's final act of kindness was giving the gift of sight through corneal donation. We will miss you, Bub!



Memorial contributions may be made to the O'Keefe Music Foundation at okmusicfoundation.org.



Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral