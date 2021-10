FOX, Donna S.



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Randall Residence of Tipp City. Donna was an assembler for Delco Moraine, retiring after 31 years of service and a former member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ned W. in March of this year. Donna is survived by her nieces, Becky Disney and Judy McFarland; nephews, Wyatt H. (Jane) Wampler, Michael



Dennis Fox; and other relatives & friends. Graveside service 1 PM Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, West



Milton. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.