FOX, Kiersten Lindsey



Age 39, passed away at her residence on February 13, 2021. Our beloved Kiersten was



surrounded by loved ones after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She faced this challenge with faith, humor, and



incredible bravery. She was looking forward to the birth of her first grandchild this summer. May she now dance and sing with the angels. Kiersten was preceded in death by grandfathers, Earl Lemon Jr. and Robert Fox; uncle, Bruce Lemon; aunt, Leslie Lemon; along with great-grandparents and several great-aunts and uncles. She is survived by children, Izack (Jaimee) Johnson, Faith (John) Johnson, Phoebe Fout and Braxton Fox; parents, Kevin and Keeli Fox; siblings, Kaleb (Beth) Fox, Kourtney (Scott) Storck, Kinsey (David) Yates and Kahlen (Tara) Fox; grandparents, Patricia Fox, Gwendolyn and William Tonne; aunt, Kim (Larry) Fox; uncle, Rob (Charlene) Fox; 18 nieces and nephews; 4 great-nieces and nephews; great-aunts and uncles; several cousins and extended family and friends. There is an intimate service for immediate family planned. A celebration of life for all friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

