FOX, Michael A.



Age 73, of Lawrenceburg, IN, passed away on Thursday, June 23rd while surrounded by his family. Michael (Mike) was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 15, 1948, the oldest of three children of Ben and Nora Fox. He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Ann (Jones); his children Ryan (Annie) Fox of West Chester, Ohio and Ashley (Ryan) King of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; granddaughters Avery King, Taylor King, Harper Fox, and Brynn Fox; his mother Nora Fox of Hamilton, Ohio; sister Jill (Jim) Grove and brother Rodney Fox. A graduate of Taft High School and Miami University, Mike went on to serve in the Ohio State Legislature from the 59th district (representing Hamilton, Fairfield, and surrounding areas) at the young age of 26. He remained in this position for more than two decades before being elected as a Butler County Commissioner from 1997 until 2007. In 2007, he became director of Butler County's Children's Services until his retirement in 2009. Dubbed "Mr. Butler County," Mike Fox was a public servant who was committed to helping the people of Butler County any way he could. One of his most notable achievements was the founding of the county's Transportation Improvement District, which led to the construction of Ohio State Route 129 which connected Hamilton and Liberty Township with Interstate 75, as well as led to the construction of the county's Government Services Center and a new jail. The highway opened in December of 1999 and created access to previously undeveloped land that would later become home to Bridgewater Falls shopping center and Liberty Center. Mike Fox will forever be remembered as a dedicated servant of the people of Butler County, a devoted father, a loving husband, a proud (very proud!) Papa, and a friend to anyone he met. Visitation will be held Wednesday June 29th from 10AM until time of service (12 Noon) at the Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Road, Liberty Township, OH, with Pastor Barry Clardy officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Online condolences are available at



www.avancefuneralhome.com