FRAME, Dianna Lee



Dianna Lee Frame, age 77, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. Dianna was born August 4, 1944, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Clay and Elizabeth Williams.



Dianna was an elementary school teacher for the Franklin City Schools for 20 years, teaching at both Laura Farrell and Gerke elementary schools. She was very active at the Breiel Boulevard First Church of God, where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the Joy Circle, and served on mission trips to Peru, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.



She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laura Brannon; and son, David Frame.



Dianna is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Ronald Frame; daughter, Suzanne (Jeff) Wagner; grandchildren, Tim Fry, Alex Frame, Joei Roysdon, Marisa Wagner, Jeffrey Wagner, and Diana Trachtman; great grandchildren, RossLyn and Wyatt Roysdon, Joelle Simpson, and Oliver Frame; sister, Joanne McFarland; as well as many other family and friends.



Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Breiel Blvd. First Church of God, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45042. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made in Dianna's honor to the Breiel Blvd. First Church of God.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Frame family.

