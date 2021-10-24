dayton-daily-news logo
X

FRANCE, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FRANCE, Jr., James "Dilbert"

Born November 05,1931, in Knox County, Kentucky, to James France Sr.and Martha Jane Reynolds France. Jim was a United States Veteran, serving in the Korean War and retired from the United States Air Force. Jim was a resident of Hazard,

Kentucky, formally of Dayton. James "Dilbert" France, Jr.

departed this life on Sunday, October 03, 2021 in Hyden, KY at the age of 89. Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Charles France, half-brother Spencer Bray and two sisters, Laura Wilburn and Ruby Woolum.

Mr. James "Dilbert" France Jr. leaves the following: His wife, Shirley Baker France of Hazard, KY; two sons, Richard and

Kathy France and James R. and Yvonne France ; grandchildren, Alyssa France and Leeann France Parsons; great-grandchildren, Taylor Parsons Bowling, Amber Parsons and Billy Parsons. One great-great-grandchild, Ash. A host of

nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service for Mr. James "Dilbert" France was held October 13, 2021, Interment was at the Tinsley Cemetery in Knox County. Military Honors by Leslie County D.A.V.

Chapter #133.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
KYDE, Robert
2
SCOTT, Betty
3
Throckmorton, Don
4
ROBERTS, Alison
5
STEGNER, Ralph
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top