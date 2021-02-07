FRANCE, Phyllis M.



Age 81, of Lebanon, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where she had been a patient for eight days. She was born May 28, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in the



Miami Valley area all her life. Phyllis was employed in production at Miami Carey for 18 years. She was a member of Truth Tabernacle. She enjoyed fishing with her husband up and down the Midwest. Preceding her in death were her father, Homer Watkins; her mother, Minnie Napier Watkins Andrews; and two sisters, Judith Ann and Geraldine Stidham. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John M. France; three brothers, Ralph Eldon (Georgia) Watkins, Jerry A. (Helen) Watkins and Johnny M. (Sherry)



Watkins; one sister, Joyce A. Hamm; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 12:00-noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Truth Tabernacle, 6879 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Daniel Hidlebaugh officiating. During the visitation and services please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing set by the State of Ohio and the Health Departments for the safety of all. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Truth Tabernacle, 6879 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044.



Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



