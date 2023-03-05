FRANK, Marcia L.



Age 81, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 19, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Lamar W. and and Louise (Burk) Frank. She was retired from the Fairborn City Schools where she had been employed for nearly thirty years as a teacher of instrumental and vocal music in grades K-12. She also served as a co-operating teacher for area universities, mentoring music education majors during their student teaching term. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and earned a B. Sc. Ed. degree with a major in music from The Ohio State University and a Master of Music degree from Wright State University. She did additional graduate study at OSU and Ithaca College (NY). She was recognized and respected for outstanding academic achievement and educational research. She loved learning, loved teaching, and most of all loved her students. Until its closing in 2004, Marcia was a lifelong member of Springfield's First United Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder, lay reader, pianist, organist, and choir member. She was a member of Oakland Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon, a chime choir member, and a member of the worship planning committee. She was a current member of Covenant Presbyterian. Her professional memberships included Delta Omicron International Professional Music Fraternity, Music Educators National Conference, Ohio Music Education Association, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and Clark County Retired Teachers Association. Marcia's many interests included watercolor painting, family history research, and flower gardening. She was an avid naturalist and wildflower conservator, and a devoted "mama" to her little dog, Cara. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a number of cousins, including Melissa Casey, Janis Hively, Lori Burk, and Rodger Burk III, all of Springfield; Martha Etter, Ft. Wayne, IN; Dottie (Steve) Anderson, Oregonia, OH; Richard (Cam) Frank, Gibsonia, PA; David (Janet) Frank, Wexford, PA. Friends and family may call on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 10AM – 11AM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 11AM. Interment to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503, Animal Welfare League, or the Springfield Youth Symphony. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



