FRANKLIN, Cora

FRANKLIN (Story),

Cora Louise

Age 87, departed this life Wednesday, January 13, 2021. A

native of LaGrange, GA, and she often said, "All things great came out of LaGrange". She resided in Dayton, OH, for 70 years, a proud member

Dunbar HS, Class of 1951.

Survived by sons, Gregory

(Priscilla) Franklin, Duane Jett, Tozere (Jackie) Franklin and Derrick (Jan) Franklin; daughters, Karen (Thornton) McKenzie, Karen (Herbert) O'Bannon and Dionne K. Franklin; godson, Raymond A. Graham; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Walk through visitation will be 10-11 A.M.,

Friday, January 29, 2021, at Mt. Carmel MBC, 5370 Dayton

Liberty Road, private family memorial services to follow.

Services can be viewed via Facebook: Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church or the website (mtcarmeldayton.org). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Carmel or the Dayton Food Bank.


