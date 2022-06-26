FRANKLIN, Marsha Lynn



MARSHA LYNN FRANKLIN, 72, of Springfield, passed away in her family's embrace in her home on the 17th of June, 2022, in South Vienna. She



was the wife of Roger Wayne Franklin. Together, they shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Lynch, Kentucky, in Harlan County, she was the daughter of TJ and Alline Wilcox of Brodhead, Kentucky. Marsha is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Boggs. She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Stephanie (Chuck) Arnold; sons, Matthew (Tamiko) Franklin and Jason Franklin, along with her sister, Libby Gibbs Burdette. Marsha found tremendous joy and happiness in her role as a



grandma. She had such a great love for her grandbabies; Bexley (Tyler) Myers, Jordan (Andrew) Bauman, Kanta



Franklin, Kyousuke Franklin, Jonah Franklin, Natalyn Burkhart and Jacob Altman. Rowan and Nora Myers promoted Marsha to GREAT-Grandma, "Gigi". Nothing fulfilled her more than achieving the title of great-grandma. Marsha participated in and donated hundreds of afghans to Blankets of Love through Hospice of Dayton, as she was a talented crocheter. Marsha and Roger loved to go on many adventures and made countless friendships. Some of their favorite memories were shared in Inverness, Florida, the Derr Road Taco Bell and



Yellow Springs, Ohio. An intimate celebration of Marsha's life was held at Los Mariachi's on Saturday, June 18, 2022, with her family. The family would like to extend thanks to Ohio's Hospice for their comfort and guidance during this difficult time. To help further the research and future cure for Vascular Dementia, please make a donation in Marsha's name to the Dementia Society of America. There is just so much we are



going to miss about you Gigi. We love you more. The



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving Marsha's family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



