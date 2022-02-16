FRANKLIN, William "Tom"



William "Tom" Franklin, age 53 of Fairfield Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1968, in Tennessee, the son of the late William and Evalee Franklin. Tom was a devout Christian who was a faithful follower of Jesus and a member of Providence Bible Fellowship Church. Tom is survived by his loving wife of almost 22 years Amy Franklin; three children Aidan Franklin, Connor Franklin, and Nate Franklin; one brother Johnny (Cung) Franklin; his brother-in-law David (Amy) Rogers Jr.; his parents-in-law Dave and Sandy Rogers; step mother Frieda Franklin; and his niece and nephew Keira and Logan. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor John Botkin officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online



condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for gift cards to restaurants or grocery places at this time to help the family in this very difficult time.

