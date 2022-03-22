FRANKS, Susan Ann



Age 78 of Centerville, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bethany Village. She was born October 26, 1943, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gerald and Ella Franks. Susan is survived by her



children, Michael (Shelly) McCarthy, Lisa McCarthy,



Daniel (Patricia) McCarthy, Debi (Mark) Nickoson; brother, Michael (Lisa) Franks; grandchildren, Krista McCarthy, Logan McCarthy, Cara McCarthy, Kieran McCarthy, Nolan McCarthy, Hannah Nickoson, Andrew McCarthy, David Nickoson, and



Michael Nickoson; one great-grandson, Cameron; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Susan was a



registered nurse for nearly 40 years, having finished her career as a hospice nurse at Hospice of Dayton. She also worked at Kettering Medical Center, as well as various other doctor's



offices in the Dayton area. She regularly attended Temple Beth Or services and bible studies, and enjoyed activities at the Washington Township Senior Center. Susan also loved



visiting flea markets and antique stores. She had a soft spot for her dogs and cat. Most importantly, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Township Cemetery. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

