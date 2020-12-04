FRANTZ, Mary Richards



Mary Richards Frantz, 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Bellbrook, Ohio, on Sunday, Nov. 29. She was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Delaware, Ohio.



Education, kids and her community. Mary lived and loved to serve all three. A proud graduate of Delaware Hayes High School (1966) – where she was in the marching band – and Ohio University (1970), Mary served on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Board of Education for 31 years. During her run, Bellbrook became one of the state's top districts and expanded its building blueprint with new middle and high schools. Mary was also the district's longtime representative on the Greene County Career Center Board of Education, which she valued immensely. Her love of kids and bettering their future and opportunities knew no boundaries. Mary was honored three times with the Ohio School Boards Association Award of Achievement and recognized by the association for 25 years of service in 2014.



Mary was also an active member of the Bellbrook United Methodist Church, where she served as lay minister for education. Mary would regularly lead the children's service and help coordinate youth events and activities, such as vacation bible school and the Christmas service. She was also the director of Happy Child Preschool, housed at BUMC, for nearly 30 years. Many of the students she served as a district board member were her pupils in preschool. She loved to see their growth from the start of their academic career to its finish. Handing out diplomas at graduation to students she had taught was one of her most-rewarding engagements.



When Mary moved to Bellbrook in 1979, she soon became a member of the Sugar Maple Festival Committee, which was getting ready to run its third event. Mary served on the SMF committee for the next 30-plus years and was the festival's lead chairman multiple times. She was also the longtime



emcee of the annual parade and the event's Grand Marshall in 2016.



Mary had a lot of friends and a tight circle of extremely important ones that would annually visit Mackinac Island. Bringing home fudge for her family was a yearly event. She



also enjoyed book club, trips with her husband, plays and



musicals and Friday morning breakfasts with her buddies.



Watching her grandchildren play sports was another enjoyment.



Mary is a member of the Greene County Women's Hall of Fame and the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools' Hall of Fame.



She is survived by her husband of 51 years Tom Frantz (Bellbrook), her mother Emma Richards (Delaware), her son and his wife Eric and Carrie Frantz (Bellbrook) and her three grandchildren Ashley, Jordan and J.T. (Bellbrook).



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Richards (Delaware).



We will celebrate Mary's life beginning with a visitation on Sunday December 6th from 4-8 pm, continuing with the



funeral on Monday at 11:00 am, both at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, and concluding with interment services at Bellbrook Cemetery.



If you plan to attend services in person, be sure to bring your mask to wear while you are inside. We also encourage everyone to use our RSVP service to schedule a time to come to the visitation to allow for appropriate social distancing.



Donations in Mary's honor and remembrance can be made to the Bellbrook United Methodist Church (47 E. Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) or the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Education Foundation https://greenegiving.ejoinme.org/MyPages/BellbrookSugarcreekeducationfoundation/tabid/982113/Default.aspx [greenegiving.ejoinme.org]

