FREDERICK, Gregory Alan

73, of Springfield passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ohio State University Medical

Center. He was born February 1st, 1949, the son of Elwood Lee and Marilyen Frederick. Greg was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles and DAV of Springfield. He was an avid sports fan coaching softball, watching Ohio State Football and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed traveling, attending car shows, collecting clocks, playing the guitar and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Nancy Frederick; his children: Shelly Davis, Sherry Frederick-Henson, Shawn Frederick, Ashley Brown (Tony), Justin Frederick, Eric Powell (Mylinda), Scott

Powell (Teresa), Doug Powell (Amy) and Jill Woods; 24 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Craig Frederick and John Frederick (Sandy); special friends, Dave and Maria Jones and beloved pugs, Bella and Babe. Greg is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Hippy Frederick and Fred Frederick. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorial Gifts may be made to the charity of your choice. Online

