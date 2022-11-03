FREDERICK, Shirley Ann



Age 87 of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Fairfield Place. Shirley was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 24, 1935, to Willard and Freda (James) Arent. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Class of 1953. She was joined in matrimony to Paul Edward Frederick on October 23, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2002. Shirley is survived by three children, Laura (Randy) Shelley of Fairfield, Jeff (Joellen) Frederick of Fairfield, Sandy Whitmore of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Kevin (Regina) Shelley, Patrick Shelley, Crystal Frederick, Paul D. Frederick; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Rylee, Brennan, Kitsune, Jeffery, Demetri and Allison; sister-in-law, Linda Arent and niece, Shanon Arent of College Corner, IN; brother-in-law, Daniel S. Wurst and nephew, Tim Wurst of West Chester. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by both her parents, sisters Brenda Arent and Patricia Wurst, and one brother, Neil Arent. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Middletown and dearly loved her church family. She loved sitting on her front porch watching and feeding her birds. She definitely was a people person and loved everyone she met and they loved her. She would do anything for anybody and more. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed watching them grow up. The family wishes to thank Fairfield Place and the staff who took care of mom the last three years and also Queen City Hospice of Cincinnati. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Steve Botts officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

