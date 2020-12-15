FREELS, June



June Freels, age 89, of Oxford, passed away Friday morning, December 11, 2020, at Woodland Country Manor. She was born February 21, 1931, in Pekin, Indiana, the daughter of Don (Gladys) Rickard and



Evelyn (Galen) Terrell. She was married to Dwain Freels on August 19, 1950, and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. She and her husband moved to Oxford in 1959 with sons, Philip and Alan, where she and her husband owned the Freels Farms and the Freels Strawberry Farm. She was a graduate of Miami University, taught English at Stewart Junior High School for 30 years, and did substitute teaching for many years after



retiring. She was a member and treasurer of Oxford Bible



Fellowship and an unwavering believer in Jesus Christ. She also volunteered at Woodland Country Manor, where she played her accordion and piano. She is survived by a son, Alan Freels of Liberty Twp.; daughter-in-law, Deborah (Fox) Freels of Palm Harbor, FL; five grandchildren: Jamie (Keith) Andrews of Fishers, IN, Sarah (Matt) Helf of Middleton, WI; Lindsey (Brian) Meyer of Oxford, OH; Andy Freels of Oxford, OH; and Kelly Freels of Liberty Twp., OH; six great-grandchildren:



Jaxson, Brayden, Hunter, Caroline, Keegan and Logan; sisters, Wilma Baumann of Pekin, IN; Donna Huffines of Salem, IN; Donetta Phillips of Pekin, IN; Beth Brown of Pekin, IN; Sherry Starrett of Salem, IN; and Deana Green of Palm Bay, FL; brothers, Ivan "Bud" Rickard of Eaton, OH; Ronald "Bub" Rickard of Borden, IN; and Tim Rickard of Pekin, IN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwain Freels; son, Philip Freels; daughter-in-law, Jean (Frey) Freels; sister, Carolyn Marshall; brothers, Ervin Rickard, Roger Rickard and Gary Rickard; father, Don Rickard; and mother, Evelyn Terrell. A private funeral service will be held at the Ogle & Paul Young Funeral Home of Oxford. A summer memorial



celebration will hopefully be held. The services will be live streamed and recorded for later viewing from the Ogle & Young website. The family has suggested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to People-Bridge.com or to the



Talawanda FFA Alumni Association, 5301 University Pk. Blvd., Oxford, OH 45056; Memo: Dwain & June Freels memorial scholarship. Online condolences to



www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com