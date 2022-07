July 10, 1993 - September 13, 2015



Melissa Amber Freeman (Amberly Bea)



WE would have been Celebrating



29 years of life with you today!



WE thank the LORD for the 22 precious years HE allowed



Us to have you in our lives!



Still, mere mortal words will never be able to express how



Our Hearts continually ACHE at missing YOU!



Forever with us in Spirit!



Love Forever ( and then some),



Dad & Mom