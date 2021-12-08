FREEMAN, Thomas Jeffery



66, of Springfield, passed away December 5, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1955, in Springfield, the son of Gordon and Mildred (Perkins) Freeman. Mr. Freeman attended Maiden Lane Church of God. He was an avid champion pool player and he enjoyed listening to music. Survivors include his two sisters, Brenda Freeman and Barbara Freeman; his half-brother, Bob Leonard; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother,



Michael Anthony Freeman and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



