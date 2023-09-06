Freeman, Willie J. Jr.



age 75, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. A graduate of Dunbar H.S., Class of 1966 and former employee GM (Inland). He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM, Service to follow Friday, September 8, 2023, 1:00 PM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Final Disposition Cremation.



HHRoberts.com



