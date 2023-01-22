FRENCH, Janet



Age 85, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, January, 19, 2023. She was born on January 14, 1938, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace (nee McKinney) Litner. She was married to Eugene French for 65 years and he preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by five children, Eugene (the late Linda) French Jr, James French, Sharon (the late Eric) King, John (Chris) French, and Garrett Dale French; twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty six great-grandchildren. She also is survived by many other family members and close friends. Janet was also preceded in death by two sons, Tim French and Steve French. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Burial to follow in Somerville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com