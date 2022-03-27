dayton-daily-news logo
FREY, John A.

90, of Middletown, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, March 21, 2022. He was born August 31, 1931, in Middletown to the late Frank and Victoria (Guzy) Frey. John loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Holy Family Parish. He retired from Crystal Tissue after 42 years. "Johnny" loved God, his family, spending time in nature and his many pets. He rooted for the Cincinnati Reds every year, win or lose. He was always happy for a family celebration and had a delightful sense of humor but was so stoic you wouldn't realize how funny he was. He leaves

behind a loving family including his children, Vickie (Doug) Depew, Frank Frey, John (Kendra) Frey, and Mary (Mark) Lindon; grandchildren, Diana, Chris, Kevin, Rachel, Jeremiah, Jacob, Jordan, and Samantha; ten great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Catherine "Kitty" Frey; daughter, Cathy Arnold; son, Thomas Frey; and siblings, Esther,

Audrey, Jerome, and Mary Ann. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding

Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to Holy Family

Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at


