FREY, Philip N.



Philip N. Frey was born in Graceville, Minnesota, on December 6, 1928, born to Rev. Immanuel P. Frey and Elizabeth (Janz) Frey. He was received into God's Kingdom of Grace by baptism on December 23, 1928. He was confirmed on May 17th, 1942. He attended Dr. Martin Luther High School in New Ulm, MN, and then Northwestern College in Watertown, WI, for a year and a half before going into the Air National Guard during the Korean War. He married Helen Bernice Arends on June 21, 1952, at St. Paul Lutheran in Rapid City, South Dakota. They lived Colorado, South Dakota, and finally in Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen (Arends) Frey; 2 sons, Marc (Elaine) of New Carlisle, OH, and Ken (Connie) of Appleton, WI; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Miriam Frey of Denver, CO. His soul returned to God on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. His mortal remains will be committed to rest at Dayton National Cemetery, there to await the grand and glorious appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ and the day of the resurrection of the dead. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Peace of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1025 Cliffside Drive, in New Carlisle, Ohio, where the service will begin at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip's honor may be made to the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary. To share a memory of Philip or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



