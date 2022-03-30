FREYBERG, Jacqueline "Jackie"



91, formerly of Fairfield, OH, died March 28, 2022, at West Chester Assisted Living and Memory Care. Jackie was born August 15, 1930, in Hamilton, OH, to Marie E. (Schwartz) and Clarence I. Roettger. She was a 1948 graduate of Hamilton High School and married her high school sweetheart Robert William "Bill" Freyberg on



August 27, 1949, in Hamilton. Bill preceded her in death on February 5, 1992. Jackie was a homemaker who loved her family and enjoyed crocheting, yardwork and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her three children, Robert (Sue) Freyberg, Tari (Steve) Patterson and Ronald



(Carolyn) Freyberg; her 5 grandchildren, Andrew (Sara)



Patterson, Katie (Leroy) Green, Rachel Freyberg, Emily Freyberg and Jacob Freyberg; and two great-grandchildren, Xander Patterson and Evan Green; nephew Brian (Patti) Roettger and niece Kelley Stern. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Clarence and Marie Roettger, brother Donald Roettger, daughter-in-law Sue Freyberg, grandson Christopher Freyberg and nephew Kevin Roettger. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield OH. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park with no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests



donations be made in Jackie's name to a charity of their choice. www.avancefuneralhome.com.

