FRIDENMAKER, Gary M.

Age 82, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 16th surrounded by family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Centerville Community Church, 10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458. A service will be held the following day at 10am, also at the church. Burial at David's Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

