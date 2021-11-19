FRIDENMAKER, Gary M.
Age 82, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 16th surrounded by family and friends. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Centerville Community Church, 10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458. A service will be held the following day at 10am, also at the church. Burial at David's Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit
