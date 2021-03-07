FRIDLEY, Dale B.



Age 79, of Eaton, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Kettering Health Preble County Emergency Center. He was born February 14, 1942, in Brookville, OH, to the late Paul and Glenna Fridley. He was employed and retired from Hobart Brothers in Troy, OH. In addition to his parents, he was



preceded in death by his wife Barbara A. Fridley in 2013; twin brother David Fridley. He is survived by his daughter Annette (Todd) Thomas of Fairfield, OH; son Dale E. Fridley of Lewisburg, OH; grandchildren Blake Fridley of Lewisburg, OH, and Megan (Brian) Stoner of New Lebanon, OH; great-grandchildren Cooper, Piper, Olivia and Winston Stoner; sister Ethel Schaar of Lewisburg; sister-in-law Kathy Fridley of Greenville, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 10:00 am until time of



funeral services at 11:00 am at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart



Association.


