FRIDLEY, Thomas Robert "Tom"



Age 69, of Waynesville, passed away Tues., April 19, 2022, surrounded by family. Tom graduated from Sidney High School, class of '70. After graduating High School, he attended Georgetown College in Kentucky where he studied marketing and business. In 1973, he married the love of his life, Sally. Passionate about business, he retired in 2011 as VP of the Awning



division and part-owner at Glawe Awnings and Tents in



Dayton after a 35-year career. He served on numerous boards, foundations, and committees over the years. He also spent many years as a high school basketball and football official. After retiring, he continued to serve customers by founding TF Serging LLC. In addition, he was a member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church. Among many things, Tom will be remembered for how much he loved and cared for his family. He had a special bond with his son, Shaun, that went beyond father and son. He was an avid fan of UK basketball and an avid fan and usher for OSU football games. He enjoyed working on new projects in his woodshop and taking care of the woods on his property. He always had his beloved dog, Holly, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mildred Fridley and sister Barbara Cotner. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sally; one son Shaun (Meghan) Fridley; one brother Rob (Sue) Fridley; sister Betty (Dave) Campling; one brother-in-law Bob Cotner; many nieces and nephews; extended family L. Vernon (Fredricka) Schaefer and Kathy Schaefer; and close friends. The family will receive friends 6 PM - 8 PM Fri., April 22, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Sat., April 23 at Waynesville United Methodist Church. Pastor Joni Manson will be officiating. If desired, contributions may be made to Waynesville United Methodist Church. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

