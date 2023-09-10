Fridrick, John S.



John S. Fridrick, age 93, of Dayton passed away on September 1, 2023. Born in Midland PA. Preceded in death by parents Stephen and Anna Fridrick, brother Bernard and wife M. Rogene. Survived by his wife Harriet, brother Donald (Dee), children Stephen (Jane), George Bauchman (Sandy), Christine Olinsky (Marvin), Thomas (Chris Lockhart), Barbara Bauchman Bedsole (Steven) and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia OH. Visitation 10:00-11:00 am at the Church; Mass 11:00 am. Burial at a future date in Beaver PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.



