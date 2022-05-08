dayton-daily-news logo
FRIEDEN, Anna May

Age 81, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, May 2, 2022. Anna was born February 25, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and

Dorothy (Brown) Doan; son,

Kevin Frieden; brother, Don Doan; great-grandchild, Jake Vacchiano; and brother-in-law, Dick Meixner. She is survived by her loving husband, Marvin; children Kelly Frieden, Keith Frieden; grandchildren, Corrye (Tony) Vaughan, Robby (Adel) Frieden, Krystal (Nick) Vacchiano; great-grandchildren, Shiley, Aria, Madi, Savanna, Abi, and Max; brother, Elwood Doan Jr; sisters, Rosie Meixner, Linda (Steven) Fletcher, Vickie (Jeff) Edwards; and sister-in-law, Donna Doan. She loved traveling, boating, snowmobiling, crafting, flowers, gardening, and, mostly, spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Wright Nursing and

Rehabilitation as well as Day City Hospice for their care of

Anna May. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com (Beavercreek Chapel) for the Frieden family. No public services are scheduled.

