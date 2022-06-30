dayton-daily-news logo
X

FRITZ, Victoria

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FRITZ, Victoria Beatrice "Vickie"

Age 71, of Dayton, OH, departed this life, June 23, 2022. She was born October 9, 1951. Vickie is survived by her daughters, De'Chelle M. (La Marr) Beckham, De'Anne L. Groves; son, Dexter L. Fritz; brothers, Arthur (Hayford), Ian, and Adrian Fritz; sisters, Gale (Sam) Curtis, Deborah (Jeffery) Davis; many grand and great grand-children, a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother Irma Jones her brother Dale (Sharon) Fritz. Memorial service will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Burkham Park on S. Broadway St., Dayton, OH, at 12 noon with a balloon release, colors, red, pink, and gold. Arrangements entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BAKER, Betty
2
BANZHOF, Bruce
3
CARMAZZI, HARRIET
4
ALLEN, Edward
5
DRAYER, John
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top