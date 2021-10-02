FRITZSCHE, Richard



Richard "Dick" Fritzsche passed away peacefully in his sleep in on September 29, 2021, after celebrating his 85th birthday just one day prior. He was born September 28, 1936, in Camden to the late Arnold and Rosemary (née McFall) Fritzsche. On September 12, 1959, in Connersville, IN, he married Carmen Bowne. Dick was the truest example of what it meant to live life to the fullest with a sense of purpose every day. He learned the meaning of hard work growing up on a farm in Oxford. He completed a 40-year career at Hamilton Tool but stayed active in retirement working at Butler County Lumber then handling maintenance for restaurants in Oxford until the day he passed. Dick's incredible work ethic was outmatched only by his devotion to his family. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and brother that anyone could ever have. He loved watching his grandchildren at sporting events and was always his happiest when he was with his family. Dick was also a great and loyal friend to anyone who had the privilege to know him. Honest, hardworking, kind, positive, dependable, and selfless is how anyone who got to know Dick would describe him. In the past decade, Dick, through his brother and closest friend Tim became active in The First Southern Baptist church in Camden, OH, and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior. He loved to come home after church on Sunday and recount the sermon. Dick loved watching sports which began as a young kid working on the farm. The only work break that he and his siblings got was to watch a football game on a Sunday. We will all miss the texting and calls discussing the game of the day. Dick had a wonderful 62-year marriage to his wife Carmen. They never spent a day apart and their devotion to each other never wavered.



Carmen meant the world to him as he did to her. Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years Carmen Fritzsche; son Kevin



(Angie) Fritzsche; daughter Kimberly (Mark) Weisman; brothers Tim (Lena) and Kirk (Peggy); sister Barb (Tom); and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Grant, and his son Jeff. A Graveside Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Oxford Cemetery with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 235 Ludlow St., Hamilton, 45011. Due to ongoing COVID concerns the family respectfully and lovingly requests attendees to refrain from making physical contact with



